UN gets report on what Palestinians say is Gaza catastrophe

The U.N. Mideast envoy has briefed the Security Council behind closed doors at the request of Kuwait and Bolivia on what Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour calls the "catastrophic" humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

Bolivian Ambassador Sacha Llorentty Soliz says U.N. envoy Niko Mladenov told the council Wednesday that drinking water is short, hospitals have been closed and "doctors stopped doing surgeries."

He says Bolivia highlighted Israel's primary responsibility for "the catastrophic situation in Gaza."

Mansour says Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will address the Security Council on Feb. 20 on the situation of all Palestinians and ask members to implement U.N. resolutions "to end the occupation that started in 1967, to allow for the independence of the state of Palestine, and therefore to save the two-state solution."