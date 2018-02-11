Russian passenger aircraft crashes outside Moscow, reports say

A passenger aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff outside Moscow on Sunday and fragments of it have been found, Russian media reported.

The plane was an An-148, a regional jet belonging to Saratov Airlines, that had taken off from Domodedovo Airport with 71 people aboard and was headed to Orsk, REN-TV reported.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry told REN-TV it had sent a crew to the crash site in the Ramenskoye district of the Moscow.

Russia's Interfax News Agency said all 71 people on board the flight to Orsk, located about 1,000 miles southeast of Moscow, were feared to be dead.

A source from Russia's emergency services told the news agency those on board "had no chance" of survival, and that the wreckage from the plane was spread over a wide area around the crash side.

Fragments of the jet were found were found in the Ramenskoye area about 25 miles from the airport, according to REN-TV.

The flight took off from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport and spent about 5 minutes in the air before a signal was lost about 12 miles southeast of the airport, according to Flightradar24, a flight-tracking website.

