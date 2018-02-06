6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan, topples buildings, reports say

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday near the coast of Taiwan, shaking and toppling building, according to local reports and postings on social media.

The earthquake hit the east coast of Taiwan, about 14 miles east-northeast of Hualian, around 11:50 p.m. local time, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Preliminary information stated that the quake was about 6 miles deep.

Another 5.1 magnitude tremor was felt shortly after.

Dramatic photos of damage after the quake showed Marshal hotel in Hualien partially collapsed, according to the Taiwan Observer. Rescue teams are responding to the area, though it’s unclear how many people were staying at the hotel at the time of the quake.

Several road were extensively damaged.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

A series of earthquakes have struck off the coast of Taiwan in recent days. A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck in the area two days ago and another quake, measuring 5.3, hit the same area later that day, Reuters reported.

