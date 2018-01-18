Indian police say avalanche kills Swedish skier in Kashmir

Police say an avalanche at a ski resort in Indian-controlled Kashmir has killed a Swedish skier while another has been rescued.

Police officer Imtiyaz Hussain says the two Swedes on Thursday were caught in an avalanche and buried in snow when they were skiing high in the mountains of the tourist town of Gulmarg.

Police say the rescued Swede's condition is stable.

Hussain identified the fatality as 25-year-old Daniel Akesson.

Avalanches and landslides are common in Kashmir and have caused heavy death tolls for the Indian and Pakistani armies camped near the mountainous and forested militarized Line of Control that divides Kashmir between the nuclear-armed rivals.