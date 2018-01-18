Croatian president honors war victims in Bosnia

Croatia's president has paid respect to the victims of one of the most notorious massacres committed by Bosnian Croat troops during Bosnia's 1992-95 conflict — a move expected to ease tensions between Sarajevo and Zagreb.

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who's on a two-day visit to Bosnia, made an unannounced stop Thursday at Ahmici, the central Bosnian village where Bosnian Croat forces killed 116 Muslim Bosniak civilians and set their homes on fire in April 1993.

In November, The Hague-based U.N. war crimes court convicted six Bosnian Croat war-time leaders over their role in crimes committed during the conflict. In its ruling, the court established the six were acting in concert with the leadership of Croatia to carve up Bosnia and establish Croat domination.

Grabar-Kitarovic rejected the U.N. verdict at the time.