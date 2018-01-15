UN team in Kabul to show support for war-weary Afghanistan

The Afghan government says President Ashraf Ghani has met with a top-level U.N. Security Council delegation that included U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Monday's statement says Ghani and the U.N. team met in Kabul on Sunday and discussed Afghanistan's security situation and how to move the country forward.

It says Ghani requested continued U.N. pressure on neighboring Pakistan, which Kabul accuses of harboring Taliban insurgents.

According to the statement, along with Haley, representatives of China, Russia and Britain also took part in the meeting, which was not previously announced for security reasons.

President Donald Trump has taken a tough stand on Pakistan, which in turn has accused the United States of scapegoating Islamabad for its own failure to bring peace to Afghanistan where the war is now entering its 17th year.