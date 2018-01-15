'Obsessed' father photoshopped stepdaughter, 13, on to porn images of women pleasuring him

An Australian man photoshopped his 13-year-old stepdaughter on to porn images showing women pleasuring him, officials said.

District Court Judge Leanne Clare in Brisbane said Monday the man's sexual obsession with the girl he had raised since she was two warranted a year behind bars.

The court learned the images were created in late 2014, a few months after the man was given a suspended sentence for touching his stepdaughter’s genitals while she was sleeping, The Sun reported.

He used Photoshop to digitally add images of the girl when she was about 13 on to the bodies of adult women engaged in sexual acts with himself, according to The Sun. He also created an image of her engaged in bestiality with a dog.

The man, now 51, was arrested in September 2015 after being caught with around 100 images on hard drives in his luggage as he returned to Brisbane from a trip to South Africa.

Although the man reportedly described the altered photos as “artworks” and said there was no sexual motivation behind their creation, he pleaded guilty to four charges including possessing or producing child pornography material outside Australia.

His lawyer, Colin Reid, urged the court to accept the man’s claims, saying he had “unusual beliefs” about promiscuity.

Reid told the court his client created the photos after his stepdaughter, then aged 16, told him she was becoming sexually active with her boyfriend.

Judge Clare seemed skeptical.

“On material that I currently have before me, I find your client’s explanation not credible,” Clare said.