France seeks new deal with UK over migrants

French officials say France wants to sign a new deal with the U.K. that would involve greater British financing of the costs of handling migrants camped in the northern French port city of Calais.

A top French official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Monday that the two countries are negotiating "day and night" to sign an agreement at Thursday's joint summit.

Separately, French Interior minister Gerard Collomb said Sunday in Le Parisien newspaper that France also wants Britain to take in more refugees, especially unaccompanied minors.

Under the terms of the 2003 Touquet accords, British border officials are stationed in northern France.

Many migrants want to try to enter illegally into Britain and remain in and around Calais.

French President Emmanuel Macron will visit the town Tuesday.