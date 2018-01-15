Expand / Collapse search
Body of 'crossbow killer' found after man killed, pregnant girlfriend injured in noise feud, reports say

By Katherine Lam | Fox News
Anthony Lawrence, 55, was found dead in his car in North Yorkshire on Sunday after his neighbor was found dead and a pregnant woman was injured.

The body of a British man dubbed the “crossbow killer” was found in a vehicle Monday after he allegedly killed his neighbor and injured a pregnant woman after an ongoing noise feud, reports said.

Anthony Lawrence’s body was found in a vehicle parked in North Yorkshire on Sunday evening, Humberside police said Monday. The 55-year-old went missing after he allegedly attacked Shane Gilmer, 30, and Gilmer’s pregnant girlfriend, Laura Sugden, 17, in their rural Southburn home, near Driffield in East Yorkshire. 

“Our inquiries into this tragic murder investigation continue. The incidents over the weekend have led to the death of Shane Gilmer and attempted murder of Shane’s partner, Laura Sugden, who is pregnant,” police said in a news release.

Residents in the neighborhood told local media the alleged murder began because of an ongoing spat over noise, the Telegraph reported. Lawrence, who lived next to Gilmer, reportedly complained about sound coming from the couple’s house last month.

"They were apparently being too noisy. Shane and Laura lived next door to him, but hadn't been there long. This Anthony Lawrence guy wasn't happy about the noise,” an unidentified man told the Telegraph.

He added: "It sounds like a horror movie."

Shane Gilmer, 30, left, was killed and his pregnant girlfriend, Laura Sugden, 27, was injured in a crossbow attack.  (GoFundMe)

Lawrence confronted the couple again on Friday about loud music — when the evening apparently turned deadly. Gilmer, a father of three children, and Sugden were found injured in the home, Sky News reported. A crossbow was located at the scene.

The couple was rushed to the hospital, where Gilmer was pronounced dead. Sugden suffered serious injuries, however, they were not life threatening. She and her unborn child were said to be in stable condition as of Monday. 

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam