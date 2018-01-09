Russia says troops left in Syria are enough to repel attacks

The Kremlin says the number of Russian troops left in Syria is sufficient for fending off any attacks by militants.

Russia's Defense Ministry said late on Monday that its forces have repelled a series of drone attacks on its bases in Syria — the Hemeimeem air base and a naval facility in Tartus. It said that out of the 13 drones involved, seven were shot down and six were forced to land. The ministry said there was no damage.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in Syria last month and ordered a partial troops pullout.

Asked Tuesday whether the withdrawal could have been premature in view of the drone attack, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian forces in Syria have "all the necessary means" to counter any challenge.