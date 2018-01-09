Germany indicts Syrian on charges of promoting Islamic State

Prosecutors in Germany have formally charged a 37-year-old Syrian man on allegations of promoting the Islamic State group, obtaining bomb-making instructions and other crimes.

The man, who wasn't identified, is alleged to have posted videos on social media in 2016 urging support and soliciting new recruits for IS.

In a statement Tuesday, Frankfurt prosecutors said police also found manuals for making rifle silencers, explosives and detonators at the man's home and office at the Technical University of Darmstadt.

Prosecutor Alexander Badle said the man later tried to recruit a fellow inmate to carry out a bomb attack, claiming funds would be provided from the Gulf state of Qatar.

After learning the inmate was a Christian, the suspect is alleged to have threatened to kill him if he spoke to police.