Trump's Jerusalem plan has behind-the-scenes backing in Egypt: report

While the Arab world publicly decried President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, new evidence suggests a contrary private opinion in Egypt.

Following Trump’s move last month, Capt. Ashraf al-Kholi, an Egyptian intelligence officer, phoned several talk show hosts in the country, in a bid to persuade them to back Trump's plan. Talk shows are highly influential in Egypt.

Kholi said conflict with Israel was not in Egypt’s best interest, and that Palestinians should recognize Ramallah, a West Bank town that houses the Palestinian Authority, as their capital.

Several talk show hosts privately agreed with his views, as audio recordings of their phone conversations obtained by the New York Times reveal.

The television hosts were reportedly in agreement with Kholi, that focusing on Egypt’s national security was a higher priority.

