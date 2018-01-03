Homeless Manchester bombing 'hero' pleads guilty to stealing injured woman's purse

A homeless man hailed as a hero after the Manchester Arena bombing pleaded guilty to stealing from some of the victims he allegedly helped.

In a Manchester court Wednesday, Chris Parker, 33, admitted to stealing a purse belonging to Pauline Healey, a woman who was seriously injured during the May 22 attack. He then allegedly used her credit card at a nearby McDonald’s.

Healy is the grandmother of 14-year-old Sorrell Leczkowski, who died during the attack. Parker also admitted stealing a cell phone belonging to the teenage girl, The Guardian reported.

Parker was hailed a hero after he told journalists he rushed to help the victims outside of the Ariana Grande concert. However, his claims were proven false when surveillance footage from the arena showed him rifling through Healey’s bag as her granddaughter lay dying.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for him in the aftermath of the attack raised more than $65,000, however he never received the money after he was arrested in August.

According to the Guardian, Parker was due to stand trial on Tuesday but failed to show up.

His electronic tag was found in an empty soup tin outside his bail hostel in Halifax and an arrest warrant was issued.

Police found Parker hiding in a loft in Halifax early Wednesday morning.