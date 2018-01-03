Death toll rises to 51 from bus plunging over cliff in Peru

next

prev

The death toll in a catastrophic bus crash in Peru has risen to 51, making it one of the deadliest vehicle accidents in the nation's history.

Peru's Health Ministry announced Wednesday that all the bodies had been recovered from the wreckage of the bus that plunged over a cliff onto a rocky beach.

The bus ran off a narrow stretch of highway known as the "Devil's Curve" after colliding with a tractor trailer Tuesday about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Lima.

Six survivors were taken to hospitals.

The crash's death toll now equals that of a 2013 accident which had been the deadliest in recent Peruvian history. In the 2013 crash 51 Quechua Indians were killed when the bus they were traveling ran off a cliff.