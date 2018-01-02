Dozens killed after bus careens over 'Devil's Curve' cliff in Peru

At least 30 people were killed Tuesday when a bus crashed over the side of a cliff while driving on a road in Peru, local authorities said.

57 passengers were on the bus and traveling to Lima, Peru's capital, when the vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer rig, sending it over the side of a cliff, according to Claudia Espinoza with the volutary firefighter brigade.

The bus landed upside down on a rocky beach in Pasamayo, which is north of Lima and borders the Pacific Ocean. The highway is known as the "Devil's Curve" because it is narrow, frequently shrouded in mist and curves along a cliff that has seen numerous accidents.

Police Col. Dino Escudero told local radio company RPP that there is "a large number of fatal victims."

Escudero said the driver lost control of the vehicle due to the collision and authorities have opened an investigation into the incident, BBC reported.

Rescuers were working to pull victims from the hard-to-reach area. BBC reported that a helicopter was also being used to rescue people.

There aren't any roads leading directly to the beach, complicating rescue efforts, Espinoza said. However, police and firefighters managed to transport five survivors with serious injuries to a nearby hospital.

Many of the passengers involved were returning to the city after celebrating New Year's with family outside the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.