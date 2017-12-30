Videos show Egyptian church gunman confidently walking away

next

Video clips circulating on social media show the gunman who opened fire outside an Egyptian church and a nearby store owned by a Copt in an attack that killed at least nine people as he leisurely walked on a residential street unchallenged for nearly 10 minutes. He stops only occasionally to shoot at his pursuers before he is shot himself.

The sight of the gunman showing an assassin's calm contrasted with the self-congratulatory mood in which the pro-government media basked on Saturday, with their coverage focused on how police have "successfully" prevented the Islamic State gunman from breaking into the church and using an explosive device said to have been found on him.

The videos, making the rounds Saturday, drew a flood of critical comments about the police's handling of the shooting.