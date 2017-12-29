South African president suffers another legal setback

South Africa's top court has ruled that parliament failed to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable in a scandal over multi-million-dollar upgrades to his private home.

The Constitutional Court's ruling on Friday follows its conclusion last year that Zuma violated the constitution when he benefited inappropriately from state funding for his Nkandla home. The constitution says parliament "may remove" a president from office by a two-thirds majority for a "serious violation" of the law.

Zuma has survived opposition efforts to oust him in a vote in parliament, where the ruling African National Congress has a majority. Since then, however, the scandal-plagued president has lost ruling party support and Cyril Ramaphosa, the deputy president, has replaced him as ANC leader.

The ruling party says it will study the court judgment.