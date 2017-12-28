Model, 28, dies from brain hemorrhage while singing karaoke with friends

A young, part-time model in Singapore died earlier this month after she reportedly suffered a brain hemorrhage while singing karaoke with friends.

Karen Stella Wong, 28, was singing a song alongside friends at a karaoke lounge on Dec. 12 when her head started to ache and one side of her body went numb.

Wong was rushed to Singapore General Hospital where she slipped into a coma and died three days later, the Strait Times reported.

According to local media, Wong suffered bleeding to her brain — also known as intracerebral hemorrhage — which caused her to suffer a stroke.

The 28-year-old marketing consultant and part-time model had no medical history related to her condition, her father told the paper.

“No one in our family has any history of acute intracerebral hemorrhage,” Laurence Wong said. “Once in a while, she would get a headache like normal people do.”

According to the Strait Times, both of Wong’s kidneys and her liver were donated.