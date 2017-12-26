Pakistan, Afghanistan appeal to Taliban to join peace talks

The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan have issued a joint appeal to Taliban militants to join peace talks following a meeting organized by China to mend strained relations between the two governments.

A joint statement Tuesday by the three governments called for a "broad-based and inclusive peace and reconciliation process" following near-daily Taliban attacks in areas across Afghanistan.

The three governments said they "call on the Afghan Taliban to join the peace process at an early date."

China organized the meeting to repair relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Afghan authorities have accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven for the Taliban, which was overthrown in 2001 as the Afghan government by a U.S. invasion.