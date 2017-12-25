India tightens Christmas security after Christians attacked

next

Christians and others in India are celebrating Christmas despite fears of an anti-Christian backlash in some parts of the Hindu-majority country.

The Indian government asked states to increase security for Christmas celebrations this year after some isolated attacks on Christians in northern India. No new incidents had been reported as of late Monday.

Members of a militant Hindu group were accused of beating up a group of Catholic seminarians and priests earlier this month in Madhya Pradesh state.

Separately, another extremist Hindu organization warned schools in the city of Aligarh against holding Christmas festivities.

Fringe vigilante groups have targeted Muslims since a Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014. Some Christian leaders fear the attacks may now be extending to their community.