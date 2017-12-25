Egypt's flight attendants denounce body-shaming lawmaker

The union of Egyptian flight attendants has angrily responded to criticism by a lawmaker of the weight and age of some female attendants employed by the national carrier, saying her comments amounted to discrimination.

In a statement Monday, the union said lawmaker Galila Othman's time would be put to better use if she stops "offending working people" and instead help them deal with their concerns.

Osman requested this week that the civil aviation minister face questions in parliament regarding the appearance and "proper weight" of female EgyptAir flight attendants.

Speaking to The Associated Press Monday, she said: "There are no standards. We need dress and weight codes. They shouldn't work until they are 50. We should move them to other jobs."