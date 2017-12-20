The Latest: Victims' lawyer says Law's death reopens wounds

The Latest on the death of Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston who was a central figure in the clergy sex abuse scandal. (all times local):

6:30 a.m.

A Boston attorney who has represented dozens of people who say they were sexually abused by priests says Cardinal Bernard Law's death has reopened old wounds.

Attorney Mitchell Garabedian said that "many victims are reminded of the pain."

Law, who died early Wednesday in Rome, was the Boston archbishop in 2002 when court documents revealed he had failed to stop priests who molested children.

Law and other church leaders had moved guilty clergy from parish to parish in Massachusetts without alerting parents or police. He resigned amid a public uproar over his actions.

Garabedian says Law "turned his back on innocent children and allowed them to be sexually abused."

Vatican officials later appointed Law to run a major basilica in Rome. Critics condemned the appointment.

6:26 a.m.

The Vatican says Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston, has died at 86.

Law recently had recently been hospitalized in Rome. The Holy See said in a statement that Law died early Wednesday following a long illness.

Law was the Boston archbishop in 2002 when court documents revealed he had failed to stop priests who molested children.

Law and other church leaders had moved guilty clergy from parish to parish in Massachusetts without alerting parents or police. He resigned amid a public uproar over his actions.

Vatican officials later appointed him to run a major basilica in Rome. Critics condemned the appointment as a reward for the cardinal.