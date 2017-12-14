Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Christmas

Nazareth cancels Christmas celebrations over Trump's Israel decision

By Lucia I. Suarez Sang | Fox News
Christmas celebrations were canceled in Nazareth in response to President Trump's decision to declare Jerusalem Israel's capital.

Christmas celebrations were canceled in Nazareth in response to President Trump's decision to declare Jerusalem Israel's capital.  (Reuters)

Just like during the original Christmas, Jesus' birth will not be celebrated in Nazareth this year -- though this time, it's being blamed on President Trump.

Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has caused a backlash in the region, particularly among Muslims, and the reaction's reverberated to Nazareth, where the town's mayor, Ali Salam, announced Thursday that all planned Christmas events would be canceled.

Actors re-enact a nativity scene at Nazareth Village in northern Israel December 21, 2009, ahead of Christmas. REUTERS/Gil Cohen Magen (ISRAEL - Tags: RELIGION) - GM1E5CM04B401

Nazareth's Christmas celebrations are a huge tourist attraction. The town is believed to be Jesus' childhood home.  (Reuters)

“Our identity and faith cannot be bargained,” Salam, a Muslim, said, according to 10 News. “[Trump’s] decision has taken away the joy of the holiday and we will cancel the festivities this year.”

Nazareth, the northern Israeli town which is home to a population made up mostly of Muslims and Christians, is scrapping all holiday plans, including a Christmas market and festival.

David Lee Miller reports on violent demonstrations in the region. Video

Palestinians continue protests over Jerusalem recognition

The annual events are a huge tourist attraction during the Christmas season. Nazareth is believed to be Jesus Christ's childhood home, though he was born in Bethlehem. Still, Nazareth is an important point on the Christian Christmas pilgrimage.

Trump's announcement last week reversed decades of U.S. policy and made America the only country to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital. The city is also claimed by the Palestinian population, and Jerusalem is home to some of the most sacred sites in Christianity, Judaism and Islam. Trump has also ordered the U.S. embassy moved from Tel Aviv, though that process is likely to take years.

Trump’s announcement triggered violent protests, with terror group Hamas calling on supports to start an uprising against Israel. Two protesters have been killed in clashes with soldiers.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang