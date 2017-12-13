Utah man jailed in Venezuela prison ordered to stand trial on weapons charges

An American man who has been jailed in a Venezuelan prison for nearly 18 months must stand trial on weapons charges, a judge ruled Tuesday, dashing any hopes that he would be released and reunited with his family for Christmas

Joshua Holt, 25, traveled to the South American country in 2016 to marry a fellow Mormon he met online; however shortly after the couple was arrested at her family’s apartment in Caracas by police who alleged he was stockpiling weapons.

On Tuesday, Judge Ana Maria Gamuza formally charged Holt and his wife, Thamara Candelo, to weapons charges. The ruling, issued at a preliminary hearing to white the U.S. Embassy’s top diplomat was denied access, came two months after Gamuza heard she heard arguments in support and against his continued imprisonment.

CONDITIONAL RELEASE FOR JAILED UTAH MAN SOUGHT BY VENEZUELAN PROSECUTOR

Washington has cited Holt’s case and subsequent procedural delays as evidence that it is being politicized by President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government to retaliate against U.S. economic sanctions.

Further stoking those concerns, Lee McClenny, the head of the U.S. Embassy in Venezuela, was forced Tuesday to wait outside the courtroom for hours after the judge refused to grant him access to the proceedings in apparent violation of the Vienna convention on consular rights.

Gamuza’s ruling also came a day after Holt’s mother released an audio recording of her son complaining of suffering without medical care.

"I'm totally devastated. I don't even know what to think" the mother, Laurie Holt, told The Associated Press by telephone from her home near Salt Lake City. "I can't understand how they can send a young kid who's completely innocent to trial and feel good about that."

On Monday, the mother shared an audio recording of her that she said was sent by cellphone and she pleaded with Venezuelan authorities to release him on humanitarian grounds.

In the 40-second voicemail message, Holt talks about throwing up all night, feeling dizzy and struggling to think.

"I'm very dizzy and I can't think and my stomach hurts," he says. "It hurts bad, and I don't know what to do. I've never felt like this before."

Alarmed by the recording, the State Department on Tuesday reiterated its call for Holt's release.

"He's in extremely poor health. We want him to be brought home," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said at a press briefing in which she said she expected U.S. Embassy officials would be present at the hearing.

Holt said she hasn't heard from her son since he made the distress call Monday morning and she fears his cellphone was taken away in retaliation for her decision to release the recording.\

Holt and Candelo are being held in the Helicoide, a spiral shaped Caracas prison where Maduro's most-prominent political opponents are jailed.

In an odd twist in the case, his legal defense is being paid for by a wealthy Venezuelan shipping magnate with close ties to Maduro's government. The same businessman, Wilmer Ruperti, is funding the defense of first lady Cilia Flores' two nephews in a separate, politically charged narcotics trial in the United States.

The nephews, Efrain Campos and Francisco Flores, were arrested by police in Haiti in 2015 and convicted a year ago of conspiring to smuggle more than 1,700 pounds (800 kilograms) of cocaine into the U.S. They are scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.