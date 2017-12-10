Saudi-backed forces push toward key rebel-held port in Yemen

Yemen's official news agency is reporting that Saudi-backed forces are advancing toward the Red Sea port of Hodeida, which provides a lifeline to the Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

SABA reported Sunday that Saudi-allied government forces have taken control of the town of Tahita in Hodeida province.

Forces loyal to the internationally recognized government are hoping to exploit the collapse of the Houthis' alliance with fighters loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed by the rebels earlier this month.

The coalition has been at war with the rebels since March 2015. The stalemated fighting has killed 10,000 people, displaced 3 million and pushed the country to the brink of famine.