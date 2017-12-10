Israeli defense chief calls for Arab boycott after protests

next

Israel's defense minister is calling for a boycott of Arab businesses where residents carried out violent protests against President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Avigdor Lieberman tells Israel's Army Radio Sunday that the Arabs of Wadi Ara in northern Israel are "not part of us" and Jewish Israelis should no longer visit their villages and buy their products. Hundreds of Israeli Arabs protested Saturday along a major highway. Dozens of masked rioters hurling stones at buses and police vehicles. Three Israeli were wounded and several vehicles were damaged.

The protests were part of a Palestinian "day of rage" following Trump's announcement that he planned to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.

Lieberman has long called for Wadi Ara to be incorporated into a future Palestinian state.