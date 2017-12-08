Nepal begins counting votes for new provincial assemblies

next

Election officials in Nepal have begun counting votes for national and provincial assemblies.

An initial report from the Election Commission shows communist parties won two seats in the 165-member National Assembly and are leading in many more places.

Ballot boxes are still being transported from remote villages to district headquarters for counting.

The mostly peaceful elections were held in two phases. The northern half of the country voted on Nov. 26 and the rest on Thursday.

It is the first election for seven provincial assemblies established under the constitution adopted in 2015.