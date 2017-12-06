Survey: US firms losing confidence in China business climate

next

A survey finds that U.S. companies in China are seeing their sales improve but are frustrated by policies and regulatory barriers that block better access to the country's lucrative market.

The U.S.-China Business Council's survey released Wednesday showed most companies are enjoying better profitability and expecting higher revenues for their China operations as the economy revives.

But restricted market access and uncertainty over Beijing's policies toward foreign companies made them less optimistic about the business climate than in recent years.

The council represents 200 U.S. companies doing business with China. Results from the annual survey were based on responses from more than half its members.

The group said challenges facing companies include fierce competition from Chinese rivals, technology transfer requests and strict cyber regulations.