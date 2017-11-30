Japan inflation ticks up, jobless rate at 2.8 pct in October

Japan reports its core inflation rate rose 0.8 percent in October, a slight increase from the month before, while the jobless rate remained steady at a very low 2.8 percent.

The data reported Friday add to indications of a stable recovery, although the rate of price increases is well below the 2 percent official target.

Inflation excluding volatile food prices and energy was only 0.2 percent, suggesting much of the increase in prices was related to energy costs. Electricity rates jumped 8 percent and the price of kerosene, used to heat many homes, climbed 21 percent.

Household incomes rose nearly 3 percent in October from a year earlier while spending was flat.

Japan's economy has picked up in recent months largely thanks to revived demand for exports across the region.