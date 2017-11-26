Iran airs more allegations against detained British woman

Iranian state television has aired more allegations against a detained Iranian-British woman as London considers making a $530 million payment to Tehran.

The TV program focused on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government.

The program showed pictures of a BBC paystub and an email from 2010 showing she once worked to train Iranian journalists.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told The Associated Press on Sunday that the report was intended to increase pressure on the British government.

London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal. Both sides say the money isn't related to Zaghari-Ratcliffe, though a similar payment by America came as Iran released four U.S. citizens in 2016.