Egypt mosque attack leaves at least 85 dead, 80 wounded

Islamist militants are suspected of orchestrating the attack on a mosque in Egypt’s volatile Sinai Peninsula on Friday, killing at least 85 people and injuring at least 80 others, Egyptian media reported.

The extremists launched an attack on the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, some 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish, Egypt's state news agency MENA reported. The attack appeared to be the latest by the area's local Islamic State affiliate.

The security officers said the men opened fire on worshipers during prayers while driving in off-road vehicles. A Ministry of Health spokesman said the terrorists set off a bomb during the attack.

The victims were reportedly being transported to hospitals to be treated.

The BBC reported Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi will meet with security forces Friday.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.