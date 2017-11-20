Suspect in Forbes' editor murder detained on Russian request

Russia's Interior Ministry says Ukrainian authorities acting on its request have detained a man accused of involvement in the high-profile murder of an American journalist in Russia 13 years ago.

Paul Klebnikov, the U.S.-born editor of Forbes magazine's Russian edition, was gunned down outside his Moscow office in July 2004.

Ukraine's security agency said Saturday it has detained a Russian man wanted for Klebnikov's slaying. It did not name him, but the Russian Interior Ministry identified the suspect Monday as Magomed Dukuzov, according to the Interfax news agency.

Russian prosecutors alleged that several Chechens killed Klebnikov on behalf of Khozh-Akhmed Nukhayev, a Chechen warlord who was the subject of Klebnikov's book "Conversations With a Barbarian." There were two Dukuzov brothers among the suspects.