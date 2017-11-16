Verdict in Kim Jong Nam murder trial likely to be next year

next

Lawyers say the verdict in the Malaysian trial of two women accused of killing the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader likely won't come until the second quarter of next year.

Prosecutors on Thursday wrapped up another week in the trial which started in early October. Indonesian Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam pleaded not guilty to murdering Kim Jong Nam with VX nerve agent at the Kuala Lumpur airport. They could face the death penalty if convicted.

The trial will resume Nov. 28 for four days and then continue in January, February and March on dates set by the court.

Defense lawyer Salim Bashir says once the prosecution case ends, the judge could take a month or more for a ruling.