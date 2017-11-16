Afghan official: Suicide bomber kills 9 at political meeting

An Afghan official says a suicide bomber has killed nine people at a political gathering in the capital, Kabul.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says the attacker detonated his payload at the entrance to a wedding hall where the event was being held, killing seven police and two civilians, and wounding another nine people.

Parliament member Hafiz Mansoor, who attended the meeting but was not harmed, said around 700 supporters of the governor of the northern Balkh province were attending a conference to highlight his work.