Canada offers helicopters, planes, trainers to UN efforts

Canada is committing a 200-soldier rapid response team, helicopters and transport aircraft to U.N. peacekeeping efforts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled the commitment Wednesday on the second day of a peacekeeping summit hosted by Canada.

Officials said it could be six to nine months before Canada and the U.N. decide where the Canadians are needed.

The package represented Canada's most tangible step back into peacekeeping since Trudeau promised last year to provide up to 600 troops and 150 police officers to the U.N.

Canada has a lengthy tradition of peacekeeping, but not in recent years as its military was involved in combat in Afghanistan.

Trudeau says Canada's recommitment comes as the world faces threats from failed states and terrorism.