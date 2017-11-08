Syrian troops encircle last Islamic State-held town

Pro-government media say Syrian troops and allied fighters have completely encircled the last Islamic State-held town.

Al-Manar TV, the media arm of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, said Wednesday that troops have surrounded the eastern town of Boukamal, on the border with Iraq. The Central Military Media Center, an outlet affiliated with the Syrian military, said Syrian troops and allied fighters have begun entering the town. There was no immediate independent confirmation.

The two outlets said earlier that Syrian troops had linked up with Iraqi forces across the border. Hezbollah is fighting alongside government forces.

Boukamal is the last town controlled by IS in Syria and Iraq. The extremist group's self-styled caliphate is all but gone, but it is expected to continue inspiring and carrying out attacks.