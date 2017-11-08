North Korea warns of 'abyss of doom' if 'lunatic' Trump remains president

The United States will continue to stare into the “abyss of doom” until “lunatic old” President Trump is removed from office, according to a North Korean missive Wednesday, released just hours after Trump warned the rogue regime not to "try" America.

The Hermit Kingdom demanded the U.S. “withdraw the hostile policy toward” Kim Jong Un’s dictatorship and said a “decisive choice” needed to be made, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday.

"The U.S. must oust the lunatic old man from power and withdraw the hostile policy towards [North Korea] at once in order to get rid of the abyss of doom,” the statement read. “The U.S. had better make a decisive choice…if it does not want a horrible nuclear disaster and tragic doom.”

Kim’s warning about the impending “abyss of doom” heading toward the U.S. — and every country joining in America's aim to dismantle Pyongyang's nuclear program — comes after Trump issued a stark warning to Kim Jong Un during a speech in South Korea during Trump's five-country Asia tour.

"Do not underestimate us. And do not try us,” Trump said, directly addressing North Korea as Trump stood in a room full of South Korean lawmakers. "The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger.”

He added: "The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens with nuclear devastation.”

Trump painted North Korea as a bleak country where citizens bribe government officials in order to leave the country, and poverty and desperation thrive instead of prosperity.

"North Korea is not the paradise your grandfather envisioned. It is a hell that no person deserves," Trump said.

The message came hours after Trump attempted to make a surprise visit to the Demilitarized Zone, the border separating North and South Korea, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. But heavy fog prevented Trump’s helicopter from safely landing in the area.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president was disappointed he couldn't make the trip. "I think he's pretty frustrated," she told reporters. "It was obviously something he wanted to do."

Trump headed to China on Wednesday for a two-day visit — most likely to be, again, dominated by talks about the growing nuclear crisis in the Korean peninsula. A day before he arrived in Beijing, Chinese officials ordered tour operators to halt trips to North Korean capital Pyongyang, sources told Reuters.

“It was very unexpected, we had no idea this was going to happen until we received the notification [Tuesday],” a Chinese tour operator told Reuters. “This is devastating news for us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.