Philippine troops kill 9 remaining militants in Marawi city

Philippine military officials say troops have killed at least nine remaining militants aligned with the Islamic State group over the weekend in southern Marawi city and are attempting to determine whether a Malaysian who may have taken over the militants' leadership is still alive.

Army Col. Romeo Brawner says the killing of the nine "stragglers" in daylong clashes Sunday was part of the clearing operation in a harbor area of Marawi, where the military ended its massive offensive on Oct. 23 after quelling the insurrection and sending a few gunmen into hiding.

Police said there is intelligence that a Malaysian militant, Amin Baco, survived and has assumed leadership of the militants, but military officials say they believe Baco was killed in Sunday's fighting or in recent weeks.