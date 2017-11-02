Palestinians protest Balfour Declaration on centenary

Thousands of Palestinians have taken to the streets in protest across the West Bank marking a century since the Balfour Declaration, Britain's promise to Zionists to create a Jewish home in what is now Israel.

Some 3,000 marched in Ramallah Thursday, with many waving black flags and banners with slogans such as "100 years of dispossession."

The 1917 declaration served as the basis for the British Mandate of Palestine. The following decades saw a spike in Jewish immigration and increased friction with the Arab population.

Israel views the pledge as the first international recognition of the Jewish people's right to return to their historic homeland. The Palestinians see it as a harbinger of their "nakba," or catastrophe, which resulted in their mass displacement following the 1948 war for Israel's creation.