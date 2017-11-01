Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Vatican

Pope Francis: 'When I pray, sometimes I fall asleep'

Fox News
Pope Francis admitted on Tuesday he sometimes takes a nap when he prays.

Pope Francis admitted on Tuesday he sometimes takes a nap when he prays.  (Reuters)

Pope Francis admitted on Tuesday he sometimes gets some shut eye while praying -- and he says he isn't the only one.

Francis’ comical comment was caught during an episode of a Catholic TV2000 television program posted on YouTube, according to the Guardian.

“When I pray, sometimes I fall asleep,” the 80-year-old pope said, adding that Saint Therese, the 19th Century French nun, also took a short snooze.

Francis is often seen bowing his head and closing his eyes for a long period of time while he prays, the Guardian reported. It’s a clear contrast to his happy appearance when meeting children. Francis is also an early sleeper and riser, tucking into bed at 9 p.m. but waking up by 4 a.m.

Pope Francis prays for the victims at the September 11, 2001 memorial in New York, September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) - TB3EB9P16NNUJ

Pope Francis is seen praying at the 9/11 memorial.  (Reuters)