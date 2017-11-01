The Latest: Japan PM reappoints his Cabinet after election

next

The Latest on Japan's parliament re-electing Shinzo Abe as prime minister (all times local):

7:20 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, re-elected to the post in a lower house vote, has installed his Cabinet, reappointing the same ministers back to their posts before a snap election last month.

The Cabinet ministers were officially sworn in at a palace ceremony Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Abe dissolved the lower house in late September to force an election. His Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner retained a two-thirds majority in the house.

Political analysts saw the move as an attempt to win a fresh public mandate and re-establish his hold on power after his approval ratings fell to summertime lows.

The victory boosts Abe's chances for another term as LDP leader next September, potentially extending his premiership to 2021.

