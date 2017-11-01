Airbnb hosts violently murder houseguest, police say

A 36-year-old man renting a $30-a-night room in a Melbourne, Australia, house through Airbnb was murdered last week by his three hosts, police said.

One of the hosts allegedly raped the man, Ramis Jonuzi, with an object, the Guardian reported.

Jonuzi, who worked as a bricklayer, had been staying at the house for less than a week before he was allegedly murdered. He told a friend that he planned to move out early because he did not like the “energy” in the accommodation, the Age reported.

Charged with murder were Craig Levy, 36; Ryan Smart, 37; and Jason Colton, 41, the Guardian reported. Colton was also charged with raping Jonuzi.

Reviews for the unit on Airbnb were mixed, according to a review of the house’s listing by the Age. While many renters left positive impressions, some criticized the plumbing and lack of security at the home.

"Better way to spend a night, buy a $50 hammer smash your hand with it and go to the emergency hospital," one reviewer wrote late last year.

Airbnb issued a statement condemning the report of the slaying.

“There is no place on Airbnb for such an abhorrent act, which violates everything our global community stands for,” Airbnb said. “We have removed this listing from our platform and will fully co-operate with law enforcement on their investigation.”