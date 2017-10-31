Legislator sued for calling Turkey leader 'fascist dictator'

Turkish state television says a lawyer for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has filed a criminal complaint against an opposition legislator for calling Turkey's leader a "fascist dictator."

Lawmaker Bulent Tezcan, who is the spokesman for the main opposition party, made the comments in a town in northwest Turkey on Monday, to support a local mayor who was questioned by authorities for reportedly calling Erdogan a "dictator."

TRT television says Erdogan's lawyer filed a complaint on Tuesday, accusing Tezcan of insulting the president — a crime that is punishable by up to four years in prison.

Erdogan has filed similar complaints against close to 2,000 people before withdrawing them after last year's failed coup as a goodwill gesture.

Critics say Turkey has taken an authoritarian turn under Erdogan.