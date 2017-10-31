Japanese man arrested after parts of 9 bodies found inside apartment, cops say

A man was arrested Tuesday after the severed parts of nine bodies were found stored in coolers inside his apartment, Japanese media reported.

Police were led to Takahiro Shiraishi while investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman. The missing woman was seen on a security tape with Shiraishi earlier this month near his apartment, Sky News reported.

A number of coolers, each containing body parts, were found inside the home located just outside of Tokyo, Reuters reported.

Shiraishi was arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body, police say.

The 27-year-old reportedly told police that he had killed the nine people and attempted hide their bodies.

Police plan to carry out DNA test to identify the body parts, which included two severed heads, The Japan Times reported.

A neighbor of Shiraishi told the Times he noticed an “odd smell” that came from his apartment in August saying it smelt “like sewage.”