Cambodia court denies bail for jailed opposition leader

Cambodia's Supreme Court has authorized the continued detention of opposition leader Kem Sokha who faces treason charges that critics have denounced as part of a ruling party campaign to crush its main political rival.

A lawyer for Sokha said Tuesday the Supreme Court upheld a lower court's refusal of bail on the grounds that Sokha's release would be detrimental to national security and his own safety.

On Nov. 16, the Supreme Court will start hearing a case that seeks the dissolution of Sokha's Cambodia National Rescue Party, the only opposition party with seats in Cambodia's parliament.

Sokha has been accused of conspiring with the United States to topple the government of Cambodian strongman Hun Sen and faces up to three decades in prison if convicted.