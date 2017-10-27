Leader of banned neo-Nazi group appears in UK court

The leader of a banned British neo-Nazi group, National Action, has appeared in court for encouraging a plot to kill Labour lawmaker Rosie Cooper.

Christopher Lythgoe, 31, of Warrington, Cheshire, is charged with encouraging a 22-year-old man —who was not named for legal reasons — to commit murder. Both men are also charged with being members of National Action, a group banned under U.K. law.

Four other members of the group also appeared in court in London and were charged with being members of National Action.

Cooper, a member of Parliament from northwest England, said she wanted to thank the police "for keeping me, my staff and the public safe."

Last year, Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was slain by Thomas Mair, a far-right extremist. National Action praised the killing.