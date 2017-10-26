Airport videos show the 4 men also suspected in Kim murder

Prosecutors have shown Malaysian airport security videos detailing the movements of four men suspected along with two women on trial of having the intent to kill the estranged brother of North Korea's leader.

Police chief investigating officer Wan Azirul Nizam Che Wan Aziz told the court Thursday that security footage from the Kuala Lumpur airport showed the four men before and after the attack on Kim Jong Nam on Feb. 13.

He said his investigation showed the suspect known as Hanamori, or Grandpa or Uncle, was the mastermind. Hanamori was the first to arrive at the airport and met separately with each of the other men before the attack. After the women rubbed VX nerve agent on Kim's face, three of the men traveled in one vehicle between airport terminals.