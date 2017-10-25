Brazil lawmakers to vote on whether president will be tried

Brazilian lawmakers have opened a session to decide whether President Michel Temer should be put on trial and at least temporarily removed from office.

If two thirds of the 513 members of the Chamber of Deputies accept the charges of leading a criminal organization and obstructing justice, Temer will be suspended and put on trial. Voting is expected to start later Wednesday.

Temer earlier survived a similar vote on another corruption charge. He's widely expected to win again, but the margin of victory could determine his ability to govern.

Prosecutors allege Brazil's government was run like a cartel for years, with the political parties in power selling favors, votes and plum appointments to powerful businessmen. The indictment alleges Temer took over the scheme when he came to power last year.