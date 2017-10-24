US wants tougher efforts to stop Mexican heroin

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan wants stronger efforts to stem the flow of heroin and fentanyl from Mexico, as the U.S. government is criticizing lower opium poppy eradication in Mexico.

Sullivan says the U.S. wants "more rigorous, collaborative efforts" again heroin and synthetic opioids.

Sullivan spoke Monday in the northern Mexican city of San Luis Potosi.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said in its 2017 National Drug Threat Assessment that Mexican heroin now accounts for 93 percent of heroin tested in U.S. markets.

It said Mexico's opium production more than tripled between 2013 and 2016, and said "this increase was driven in part by reduced poppy eradication in Mexico."

Mexican government figure showed poppy eradication dropped by 15 percent in 2016, but appeared to be rebounding strongly in 2017.