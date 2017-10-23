Prison term dropped for Scottish man in Dubai bar dispute

An activist group says a three-month prison sentence has been dropped for a Scottish man in Dubai over touching another man's buttocks after an argument in a bar.

Radha Stirling of Detained in Dubai says Jamie Harron's passport was returned by police on Monday and that he was planning to leave the sheikhdom soon.

Dubai police and the Dubai Media Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. The phone number for the British Embassy in Abu Dhabi rang unanswered.

Court documents say that Harron was accused by another man of sexual assault for touching his buttocks after a dispute at the bar in July.

Harron also faced charges of drinking alcohol without a permit and giving the man the finger during the argument.